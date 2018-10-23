BRG Internal Medicine residents pass board exams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced that 100 percent of its Internal Medicine residents who took the board examination passed. Nationally, 90 percent of residents passed the American Board of Internal Medicine exam the previous two years.
“The 100 percent Board passing rate is a measurement of the success of residents’ and faculty’s robust efforts in medical education,” said Dr. Robert Kenney, BRG Vice President of Medical Operations.
“Baton Rouge General is committed to fostering a culture of learning in all that we do as a healthcare provider, and our success in medical education is a great representation of that culture.”
The Class of 2018:
- Abhishek Alluri, MD
- Galyna Clous, MD
- Eric Frusha, MD
- Victor Gasia, MD
- Yasmin Hajja, MD
- Chenna Nalabolu, MD
- Gabriel Randall, DO
- Gaetano (Trey) Ruggiero, MD
BRG’s Internal Medicine Residency program is a three-year commitment designed to provide broad-based clinical training with an emphasis on primary care medicine. The program assists residents in developing the knowledge and skills needed to become outstanding comprehensive internists capable of managing diverse patients with a broad range of diseases. Residents on inpatient rotations have graded responsibilities and provide much of the direct patient care. The class of 2018 is the fifth class of residents to graduate from BRG’s Internal Medicine Residency program.
Through its education programs, BRG trains annually more than 500 medical students, residents, fellows, nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetists, and radiation technologists, and provides instructional locations for medical students from other schools, including Tulane and LSU.
Information on this page was provided by Baton Rouge General.
