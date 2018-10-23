BRG Internal Medicine residents pass board exams

BRG’s Internal Medicine Residency program is a three-year commitment designed to provide broad-based clinical training with an emphasis on primary care medicine. The program assists residents in developing the knowledge and skills needed to become outstanding comprehensive internists capable of managing diverse patients with a broad range of diseases. Residents on inpatient rotations have graded responsibilities and provide much of the direct patient care. The class of 2018 is the fifth class of residents to graduate from BRG’s Internal Medicine Residency program.