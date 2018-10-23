Beer-Braised Hot Dogs with Sweetened Sauerkraut

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Comment:
I love the combination of sauerkraut and dogs. With all the craft beers here in Louisiana, you are certain to find a slightly sweetened fruity beer to enhance this dish.
Ingredients for Sauerkraut:
3 cups Vlasic® sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
1 cup Abita® Amber beer
1 tbsp Steen’s™ cane syrup
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method for Sauerkraut:
In a medium saucepot, simmer sauerkraut, beer and syrup over medium-high heat 10–15 minutes or until beer is reduced by 75 percent. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and set aside.
Ingredients for Hot Dogs:
6 all-beef hot dogs
1 (12-ounce) bottle fruit-flavored beer (such as strawberry or raspberry)
2 tbsps sugar
6 grilled hot dog buns
prepared sauerkraut (see above recipe)
Creole mustard, optional
Method for Hot Dogs:
Heat a grill to medium heat according to manufacturer’s directions.
In a large saucepot, bring beer and sugar to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add dogs and simmer 8 minutes or until dogs are plump and beer syrup coats lightly.
Using tongs, transfer dogs to grill and cook 5–7 minutes, reserving syrup in saucepot.
Toast bun 1 minute on grill. When ready to serve, place a grilled dog in bun, top with sauerkraut and drizzle lightly with reserved beer syrup. You may wish to serve with Creole mustard as an option.
