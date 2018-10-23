Baton Rouge Gallery’s KINETICS live art auction returns in November

EAST BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - KINETICS, a live art auction for up to 30 original works, returns Friday, November 9 at the Baton Rouge Gallery.
The event, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. provides an opportunity for the community to celebrate and support local contemporary art.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to the artists with the remaining funds supporting the gallery’s mission of advancing local and national contemporary artists. Bidding will open at just $100 for each piece.
Guests will enjoy a unique and delicious menu of food and drink from Marcello’s Wine Bar and live music.
In addition, the event will host its first fashion show, which will be presented by Time Warp, Strother Co. and A. Marcelite Salon.
Those planning to attend are encouraged view each piece up for bid inside the KINETICS Virtual Catalog.
The artists whose works will be up for bid at KINETICS include: Judi Betts, Dawn Black, James Burke, Rob Carpenter, Paul Dean, David DuBose, Paulo Dufour, Mary Lee Eggart, Malaika Favorite, Scott Finch, Rosemary Goodell, Frankie Gould, April Hammock, Randell Henry, Theresa Herrera, David Horton, Michael w. Howes, Kathryn Hunter, Ross Jahnke, Kelli Scott Kelley, Kathleen Lemoine, Christy Diniz Liffmann, Marcus McAllister, Matt Morris, Nonney Oddlokken, Isoko Onodera, Jacqueline Dee Parker, Alex Podesta, Tom Richard, Steve Schmidt, Jessica Sharpe, David Scott Smith, Van Wade-Day, and Michaelene Walsh.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased at batonrougegallery.org/kinetics/.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.