Authorities make three arrests in Geismar vehicle burglaries

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Two juveniles and a 17-year-old were arrested in connection to several vehicle burglaries, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, October 22, deputies responded to the area of Deventer Drive in Geismar about suspicious activity. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found three males walking around the neighborhood and pulling on door handles.
Authorities arrest two juveniles and 17-year-old Cain Soileau based on surveillance video evidence.
The Sheriff’s Office said six vehicles were involved in the burglaries.
Soileau, of Geismar, is charged with two counts simple burglary of a vehicle, four counts attempted simple burglary of a vehicle, three counts criminal trespassing and theft. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
The two juveniles were arrested and released to their parents according to the sheriff’s office.
“Citizens, please get vigilant about protecting your valuables from being stolen by ensuring that your vehicle is locked at all times and that your valuables are not left in plain sight,” Sheriff Jeff Wiley said.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.