2 arrested, 1 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries in Keystone subdivision

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Two have been arrested and one is still wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries in the Keystone subdivision, say officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say during the early morning hours of Friday, October 19, deputies were called out in reference to reports of suspicious subjects entering cars in the areas. When deputies arrived, they reportedly saw a vehicle leaving the area and pulled it over. The sheriff’s office says all three of the people inside the vehicle fled and foot and were not immediately found. In a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found stolen electronics, firearms, and various items that identified the vehicle’s owner.
Detectives were able to then identify the driver of the vehicle as Adrian Allen Johnson, 18. One of the other occupants was identified as Mark Anthony Darby Jr., 18, both of Gonzales. The third occupant of the vehicle has not yet been identified.
APSO says there have been a total of 18 vehicle burglary complaints from the Keystone area, with at least 15 vehicles actually being broken into. Three firearms were reported stolen, two of which were recovered from the suspect vehicle. Video surveillance obtained during the investigation reportedly showed the three suspects pulling on door handles to check if vehicles were unlocked. The three suspects were also reportedly seen on surveillance walking into an open garage, but nothing was reported missing in that instance.
Darby and Johnson have both been arrested and charged as follows:
- Vehicle burglary (15 counts)
- Attempted vehicle burglary (4 counts)
- Simple burglary
- Theft of a firearm (3 counts)
- Theft (8 counts)
- Trespassing (18 counts)
- Resisting arrest
Darby’s bond has been set at $47,500, while Johnson’s bond is $37,000. It should be noted Darby has a previous arrest for vehicle burglaries in August of 2018 and was released on a $27,000 bond.
Anyone with information on the third person involved should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
