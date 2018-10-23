2 arrested, 1 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries in Keystone subdivision

APSO says there have been a total of 18 vehicle burglary complaints from the Keystone area, with at least 15 vehicles actually being broken into. Three firearms were reported stolen, two of which were recovered from the suspect vehicle. Video surveillance obtained during the investigation reportedly showed the three suspects pulling on door handles to check if vehicles were unlocked. The three suspects were also reportedly seen on surveillance walking into an open garage, but nothing was reported missing in that instance.