WAFB photojournalist wins prestigious national Edward R. Murrow award

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Congratulations are in order for a member of the 9News team.
WAFB photojournalist, Robert Hollins, received a prestigious national Edward R. Murrow award during a ceremony in New York City Monday evening. The Murrow is for Excellence in Sound for a piece Hollins worked on called Donna’s Voice, a profile about former WAFB anchor, Donna Britt, and her struggle with ALS.
Hollins, who’s from Port Allen, adds this Murrow to his impressive resume, which also includes several EMMY wins for his work.
You can watch Donna’s Voice below.
