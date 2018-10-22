Tigers ranked No. 23 in AP Preseason Top 25 basketball poll

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU football team is not the only game in town this year!
Head basketball coach Will Wade and the talented Tigers are ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Preseason basketball poll.
Other SEC teams ranked in the top 25: (2) Kentucky, (6) Tennessee, (11) Auburn, and (18) Mississippi State.
The Tigers have added a top five recruiting class to this year’s team, including Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams, Javonte Smart, Darius Days, and Kavell Bigby-Williams.
Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays return this season, bringing some much needed experience to a young roster.
LSU was picked to finish sixth in the SEC behind Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida.
The Tigers will open the season against Southeastern University in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday, November 6.
