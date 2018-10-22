St. Martin Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for information that leads to murder suspect arrest

Daylon “Ko Ko” Alexander
October 22, 2018 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 4:50 PM

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA (WAFB) - St. Mary Parish crime stoppers are offering a $1,000 cash reward for information to leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.

Investigators with the St. Martinville Police Department are searching for Daylon “Ko Ko” Alexander, who is wanted for second-degree murder, WAFB news partner in Lake Charles KATC reports.

Authorities say Alexander is connected to the August 5 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Malik Filer. A warrant was issued for Alexander’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts is urged to contact St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030.

