Rowling, Tolkien, Austen novels vie for bragging rights
This combination photo shows J.R.R. Tolkien, author of "The Lord of the Rings," series in 1967, left, and J. K. Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" series at the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening in New York on April 22, 2018. The effort to discover America's best-loved novel - and promote reading - will end with the winner announced on Tuesday's finale of PBS' "The Great American Read." The series profiled the contenders and let bookworms, famous and not, advocate for their pick. (AP Photo)
By LYNN ELBER | October 22, 2018 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 12:28 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A six-month effort to find America's best-loved novel is coming to an end, with works by J.K. Rowling and Jane Austen among the top contenders.

The results of a nationwide vote will be announced Tuesday on the final episode of PBS' "The Great American Read."

PBS says more than 4 million votes were cast, with Rowling's "Harry Potter" saga and Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" making the top 10 as voting wrapped last week.

Other front-runners were "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White and "Gone with the Wind" by Margaret Mitchell.

"The Great American Read" host Meredith Vieira says the contest served as a reminder of the power of books and the discussions they can foster.