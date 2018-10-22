Red Cross to hold another free smoke detector installation event in Darrow

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The American Red Cross is set to hold a third canvassing event on Friday to install smoke detectors for free in some neighborhoods in Darrow.
The event will be held Friday, October 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Sorrento Fire Department will assist in installing the smoke detectors in the neighborhoods surrounding the 3700 block of LA 942 in Darrow.
So far in 2018, more than 50 people have died in house fires throughout Louisiana, the Red Cross says. Most of the disasters they respond to are house fires.
This event is part of the nationwide initiative, Sound the Alarm. The Red Cross hopes to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries in the country by 25 percent. Anyone in need of a smoke detector can schedule a time for Red Cross volunteers to come out and install one by calling 844-741-7270.
