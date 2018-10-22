OLOL needs all blood type donations during ‘Just Our Type’ campaign

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) Blood Donor Services relies heavily on volunteer donors for their blood supply. WAFB is proud to partner with Our Lady of the Lake for our Beat Bama Blood Drive on Monday, October 29 through Friday, November 2. OLOL Mobile Blood Drives will be at a different location each day during the week of the drive.
BEAT BAMA BLOOD DRIVE
- Monday, October 29 to Friday, November 2
- OLOL Mobile Blood Drive location changes each day of the drive
These donors do more than give blood. They play a key role in the healthcare process, giving the doctors and nurses in the area a tool that helps save lives.
“We need all blood types. We don’t want to discourage anyone from coming in,” said Jay Thomas, lab manager at OLOL Blood Donor Services.
According to OLOL, more than 60 percent of the blood transfused in the entire local community is recruited, collected, tested and distributed by OLOL.
“Everyone should know that the blood donated here at OLOL stays in state to help our community. We don’t ship any of our blood products across stateline,” said Thomas, who covers recruitment, collection, component productions and distribution of blood products for OLOL.
“One of the other things kind of unknown is that we are the blood provider for not only OLOL, but also Woman’s Hospital, Lane Regional in Zachary, St. Elizabeth in Gonzales and Lourdes in Lafayette.”
- Adults, aged 17 to 80 years old
- Weigh 110 pounds or more
- Be free of infection
- Know the names of any medications you currently take
You can give blood even if you take medication for high blood pressure, take hormones or have diabetes that is controlled.
OLOL BLOOD DONOR CENTER
- 5000 Hennessy Boulevard
- Baton Rouge
The OLOL Blood Donor Center is located on the first floor of the hospital near Elevator A. Free parking is available for all donors on the day of donation in Garage 2.
No appointment is needed and walk-in donors are welcome. For more information about donating, call 225-765-8843.
MOBILE BLOOD DRIVES
- To speak to a blood donor recruiter to find a mobile blood drive, call (225) 765-8843.
- CLICK HERE to donate during WAFB’s BEAT BAMA BLOOD DRIVE
OLOL BLOOD DONOR CENTER HOURS
- Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Donors can give blood every eight weeks.
- Up to six times a year
“Whole blood donors can donate every 50 days but could be screened to become a platelet donor and can donate up to 24 times a year,” said Thomas. “Platelet donors are very valuable to help our cancer patients from Mary Bird Perkins and our heart and vascular patients at OLOL.”
- Drink plenty of water before your appointment
- Eat a healthy meal
- Wear a shirt with sleeves that you can roll up above your elbows
- Relax, listen to music, talk to other donors or read while you donate
- First, you will be asked to complete the donor registration/medical history form.
- The blood donation process takes approximately 30 minutes from the time you check in to the time you leave.
- The actual blood collection takes only about 10 minutes.
- After you donate, you’ll be given a light refreshment
Donors are also encouraged to take a picture in their new t-shirt and use the hashtag #JustOurType on social media to help promote OLOL’s latest campaign highlighting the need for all blood types.
“We try to get the message out to encourage everyone that the need for blood is constant and a constant supply is good for us to be prepared for emergencies.”
