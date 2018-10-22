2004 oil spill off La. coast could become worst in U.S. history, report says

2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill (AP Photo)
By Fox8live.com Staff | October 22, 2018 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 3:34 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-long oil spill in off Louisiana’s coast could become one of the worst in history.

A Taylor Energy platform sank in a mudslide that Hurricane Ivan triggered in 2004.

The Washington Post reports, with no fix in sight, the Taylor spill threatens to overtake BP’s 2010 Deepwater Horizon as the largest ever offshore disaster.

The company argues there is no evidence to prove the wells are leaking.

But the post estimates between 300 and 700 barrels of oil spew from the site per day.

The interior department and Taylor Energy are locked in a legal fight over the spill.

