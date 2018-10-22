New career education center prepares high school students for medical, manufacturing fields

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There is now a new school in East Baton Rouge Parish for high school students who want to start training for a career in manufacturing and the medical field.
The Technical and Career Education Center is now open on the Ardendale Campus of Baton Rouge Community College on Lobdell Boulevard.
Students can work towards an associate’s degree and get dual enrollment college credit. The Technical and Career Education Center is part of the East Baton Rouge Parish School system and offers classes in manufacturing and medical careers.
The school board paid for the $17 million project. EBR Schools Superintendent Warren Drake says it serves as a bridge for students who are trying to figure out what to do once they complete high school.
“It was either just college or going to the workforce,” Drake said. “We’re giving them skill trades, we’re giving them jobs that are pertinent to today in this community, in Louisiana, and I think that’s the key.”
Right now, there are just over 100 students at the school, but Drake hopes the enrollment will exceed 300 in the near future.
One student taking advantage of the program is Destiny Rucker. The 17-year old Broadmoor High School Senior wants to become a police officer and is also receiving EMT training.
“I like it because it’s very hands on it’s not like a PowerPoint, like most teachers do,” she said.
Shane Chon is also a senior at Broadmoor High. He’s training in manufacturing and hopes to get a job at Exxon.
“It could actually set me up for life after high school without actually going through as many years of college because I could get college credits here,” Chon said.
Both Chone and Rucker are considering attending college after high school.
