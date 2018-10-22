Moss Bluff man arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Moss Bluff man after he allegedly shot at his wife then fled from police.
Deputies responded to a report around 10 p.m. Saturday night that Robert Moreau, 36, was walking around outside his residence with a semi-automatic rifle and a ballistic vest, according to information from Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kim Myers. As deputies arrived at the house, they observed the suspect fleeing the scene in his truck.
Deputies attempted to stop Moreau but he refused and led officers on a chase for approximately four miles. According to Mancuso, once Moreau exited the truck he yelled for deputies to shoot and kill him. Officers used tasers in order to subdue him and take him into custody.
Detectives learned upon further investigation that Moreau had threatened to shoot his wife with a pistol he had sitting in his lap earlier in the day when they were driving home.
The victim then told detectives that after arriving home she stepped outside the residence and Moreau followed her, firing a shot from the pistol. A struggle broke out between the two and the couple’s three boys, ages 14, 12, and 10, came to their mother’s aid. During the struggle, the gun was allegedly dropped by Moreau and one of the children was able to retrieve it and unload it. At this time, another one of the children ran into the home and got another firearm and demanded Moreau get off the victim.
Moreau went back inside the house and the children and wife ran across the street to a neighbor’s home, where they hid until deputies arrived. The woman told deputies there were approximately 30 guns inside the residence along with thousands of rounds of ammo and additional ballistic vests.
Moreau was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a weapon, illegal discharge of a weapon during a crime of violence, illegal use of body armor during a crime of violence; and flight from an officer.
Judge Ron Ware set bond at $247,000.
