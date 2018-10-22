Moss Bluff man arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges

The victim then told detectives that after arriving home she stepped outside the residence and Moreau followed her, firing a shot from the pistol. A struggle broke out between the two and the couple’s three boys, ages 14, 12, and 10, came to their mother’s aid. During the struggle, the gun was allegedly dropped by Moreau and one of the children was able to retrieve it and unload it. At this time, another one of the children ran into the home and got another firearm and demanded Moreau get off the victim.