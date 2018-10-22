Man calls 911 himself after allegedly choking, killing father

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who’s accused of choking and killing his father.
LPSO says just before noon on Monday, October 22, deputies were called out to a house in the 31000 block of Pine Hill Drive in Albany about a homicide.
“In a strange unfolding of events, the suspect in this case called 911 to alert deputies to the fact that he had choked and killed his father. Upon our arrival, victim, Larry Faust (DOB: 11/21/1957) was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
The victim’s son, Joshua Faust, 23, was arrested. Faust is charged with second degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing. No motive has been established at this time.
