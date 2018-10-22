LSU’s Delpit, Tracy named SEC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU safety Grant Delpit and kicker Cole Tracy have been named SEC Players of the Week after the Tigers 19-3 win against Mississippi State Saturday night.
Delpit earned Defensive Player of the Week, after finishing the night with 10 total tackles, one for loss, two interceptions and a sack.
The Tiger defense held State to 260 total yards, including 59 through the air. The Bulldogs ended the night 2-of-14 on third-down opportunities.
Tracy was perfect once again Saturday night, earning SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
He had four field goals from 25, 38, 29 and 40 yards, running his streak to 12 straight field goals.
Tracy is 21-of-23 for the season and hasn’t missed a kick inside the 50-yard line.
Other SEC Honors:
SEC Offensive Player of the Week: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
SEC Freshman Player of the Week: Jalen Knox, WR, Missouri
SEC Offensive Player of the Week: George Asafo-Adjei, OT, Kentucky
SEC Defensive Player of the Week: Nick Coe, DL, Auburn
