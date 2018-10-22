LSU picks up verbal commitment from New Iberia receiver

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron not only beat Mississippi State Saturday night, but he also received a verbal commitment the day after from one of the nation’s top receivers.
Westgate High School receiver Kayshon Boutte gave his verbal commitment to LSU and Coach O Sunday night.
The 2020 recruit out of New Iberia is rated a 4-star wide receiver by 247Sports and Rivals.
247Sports ranks the junior receiver No.1 in Louisiana, No. 66 overall, and the No. 11 WR in the nation.
Rivals rank the 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior No. 6 in the state, 146 nationally, and 27 at receiver.
Boutte picked LSU over Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, West Virginia, Arizona State, and others.
The Tigers now have five commitments for the 2020 class and are ranked No. 4 by 247Sports and No. 6 by Rivals.
