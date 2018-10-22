LSU, Bama set for ‘Saturday night in Death Valley’

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Kirk Michelet | October 22, 2018 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 12:13 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU and Alabama will once again play the SEC and national game of the week under the lights.

The Tigers and Tide will kickoff at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 3 on CBS and WAFB.

Alabama (8-0, 5-0) is the top ranked team in the country and the Tigers (7-1, 4-1) have earned the No. 4 ranking.

The Tide beat Tennessee 58-21 Saturday and LSU defeated Mississippi State 19-3.

Both teams will have a bye this week leading up to the huge matchup.

Up for grabs is the inside track to the SEC West crown and the National Playoffs.

