LSU, Bama set for ‘Saturday night in Death Valley’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU and Alabama will once again play the SEC and national game of the week under the lights.
The Tigers and Tide will kickoff at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 3 on CBS and WAFB.
Alabama (8-0, 5-0) is the top ranked team in the country and the Tigers (7-1, 4-1) have earned the No. 4 ranking.
The Tide beat Tennessee 58-21 Saturday and LSU defeated Mississippi State 19-3.
Both teams will have a bye this week leading up to the huge matchup.
Up for grabs is the inside track to the SEC West crown and the National Playoffs.
