Jenny Craig chicken wraps recalled due to potential listeria and salmonella

(WTXL/RNN) - Jenny Craig frozen chicken wraps, which were shipped to 12 states, are being recalled because of concerns of contamination by listeria and salmonella.
The frozen, fully cooked chicken wrap items under recall were produced on various dates from Oct. 15, 2017, through Oct. 15, 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
These items were shipped directly to consumers through catalog sales in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.
The approximately 174,207 pounds of chicken wrap products contain vegetables that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, said SK Food Group, a Groveport, OH, and Reno, NV, establishment.
The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 45367” or “EST. 20552” stamped on the product centerfold.
No adverse reactions have been reported because of people eating the products, officials said.
Officials say the problem was discovered Oct. 14, 2018, when SK Food Group was notified that the vegetables used to make their chicken wrap products were being recalled by their vegetable supplier due to concerns about listeria and salmonella.
Health officials are concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.
Consumers who have bought these products are urged to throw them away or to return them for refunds to the places of purchase.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women with the infection can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.
In healthy people, listeria may cause short-term symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, high fever, nausea, severe headache and stiffness.
Food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common bacterial food-borne illnesses.
The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.
Most people recover from salmonellosis without treatment. However, older adults, infants and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.
