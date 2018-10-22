Georgia middle school student arrested for stabbing teacher

(RNN) - A student is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a teacher Monday at Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett County, GA, according to a report by WSB.
Principal Ryan Queen released a statement to parents that said the stabbing happened in an eighth grade language arts classroom.
The suspect was apprehended immediately.
The teacher, described as a woman, was taken to an area hospital. Her condition remains unknown, but Queen said she was conscious and talking with first responders.
The school, which is in an Atlanta suburb about 20 miles northeast of downtown, was placed on lockdown but it has since been lifted.
