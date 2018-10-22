FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing through Thursday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a cool and fair Monday morning start, clouds have been steadily rolling in from the west and southwest. While clouds will continue to thicken into the evening over the WAFB area, we expect to stay mainly dry through the evening and into the night. However, be ready for scattered, mainly light showers for the Tuesday morning drive and for the youngsters at the bus stop. Daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 50s for the Red Stick with rain chances through the morning running at 40 percent.
Scattered to numerous showers will cross the WAFB region during the day on Tuesday. Rain totals will be on the light side however, with most neighborhoods receiving less than 0.2” for the day and into the evening. Highs on Tuesday will reach 70° to the lower 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
The First Alert Forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday with a morning start in the upper 50s and an afternoon high around 70°.
Thursday looks like the “everybody gets wet” day. A non-tropical low will be the main rainmaking culprit as it tracks from west to east across the northern Gulf. The low will also get an energy boost from Pacific moisture streaming into the region from the remnants of Mexico’s Hurricane Willa. Rain totals on Thursday could approach 1” or more for many WAFB neighborhoods.
Then comes the payoff: clearing skies on Friday and plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Highs on Friday will top out in the mid to upper 60s with temperatures rebounding the low to mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday.
The First Alert Extended Outlook into next week calls for more sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with isolated showers possible for Halloween.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.