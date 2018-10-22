FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing through Thursday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a cool and fair Monday morning start, clouds have been steadily rolling in from the west and southwest. While clouds will continue to thicken into the evening over the WAFB area, we expect to stay mainly dry through the evening and into the night. However, be ready for scattered, mainly light showers for the Tuesday morning drive and for the youngsters at the bus stop. Daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 50s for the Red Stick with rain chances through the morning running at 40 percent.