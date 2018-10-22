FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler; cloudy and dry

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Clouds return to the area Monday but we should stay dry with highs topping out in the low 70s. A slight chance of showers does arrive by late Monday night and it won’t be quite as cool on Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Plenty of clouds stay with us Tuesday and scattered, mainly light showers will be possible, with highs again topping out in the low 70s. Little change is expected on Wednesday as the Gulf Coast remains locked into a cloudy and somewhat unsettled pattern. Widespread rains, some possibly heavy, then move in for Thursday as low pressure tracks along the northern Gulf Coast.
As the low departs to our east on Friday, look for returning sunshine and comfortable fall temperatures just in time for the weekend. Our 10-day forecast points toward at least a slight chance of showers returning by Halloween, with the early outlook suggesting daytime temps topping out in the mid-70s that would likely fall through the 60s for trick-or-treating.
