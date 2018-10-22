Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week is Oct. 22 - 26

“As the initial cold fronts of the fall season move through the Gulf South region, we usually see an increase in severe weather, including tornadoes, across Louisiana during late October and November. These severe weather threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. Now is a good time for residents to review severe weather safety rules, and know what they would do if severe weather threatened,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Frank Revitte.