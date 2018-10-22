Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week is Oct. 22 - 26

(WAFB) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), the National Weather Service (NWS), and various Baton Rouge area partners are encouraging residents to be aware of potential weather threats for this time of year during Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week will be held Monday, October 22 through Friday, October 26.
NWS says during fall, potential weather threats include damaging thunderstorms, winds, and tornadoes, which typically increase in November as initial strong cold fronts move through the Gulf Coast region.
Topics for the week include:
- Monday: Ways to get warning info/alerts
- Tuesday: Severe thunderstorms/lightning
- Wednesday: Tornadoes with NOAA Weather Radio text message at 9:15 a.m.
- Thursday: Flash flooding
- Friday: Winter weather
On Wednesday, October 24 at 9:15 a.m., NWS will issue a test tornado warning message on the NOAA Weather Radio. The message will be broadcast under the Routine Weekly Test message, the same as the weekly test message.
“As we move out of hurricane season, there are new threats to be aware of. Strong thunderstorms associated with cold fronts can be intense and can cause a lot of damage. Always keep your supply kits stocked and closely monitor any fall weather systems impacting the state,” said Jim Waskom, GOHSEP director.
“As the initial cold fronts of the fall season move through the Gulf South region, we usually see an increase in severe weather, including tornadoes, across Louisiana during late October and November. These severe weather threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. Now is a good time for residents to review severe weather safety rules, and know what they would do if severe weather threatened,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Frank Revitte.
ONLINE RESOURCES:
- www.getagameplan.org: Louisiana residents can take simple steps to protect themselves, their families, their pets and their homes. GOHSEP provides detailed tips and information for how to respond in the event of a tornado, flooding, thunderstorm, hurricane, or other severe weather.
- www.weather.gov: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provides detailed, zip code level weather information for the public on its website. Users can get information about severe weather warnings and alerts and also view forecasts from NWS staff.
- www.ready.gov: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) outlines what to do in many disaster scenarios on its preparedness site.
- ALERT FM: Free App that allows GOHSEP to create and send digital alerts and messages based on geographic or organizational groups. Messages are delivered to the data subcarrier of existing FM transmitters around the U.S. Overlapping signals of FM stations ensure rapid message transmission even when other communication systems are disrupted.
