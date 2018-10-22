Early voting begins for Nov. 6 election

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Early voting for the open primary/congressional election begins Tuesday, October 23.
Early voting ends Tuesday, October 30. Voters can cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. each day. Offices are closed Sunday.
“Since Election Day is on a Tuesday, many voters will need to take advantage of early voting due to weekday commitments,” said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. “Voters don’t need an excuse to take advantage of early voting, and I hope they will remember the importance of their vote.”
The election will be held Tuesday, November 6.
Voters are also encouraged to use the GeauxVote Mobile app for election information.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.