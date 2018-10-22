DIG Baton Rouge kicks off 3rd annual Burger & Beer Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - DIG Baton Rouge is bringing back its Burger & Beer Week.
This will be the third time DIG BR has hosted the week long event. It kicks off on Monday, October 22 and goes through Saturday, October 27.
This year, 40 local restaurants are participating. You can find them HERE.
Throughout the week, these restaurants will offer $6 burgers and they will be pouring Tin Roof beers.
When you dine out at a participating restaurant, take a photo, post it to Instagram and tag it with #EatBR. For every photo posted with that hashtag, Dig Baton Rouge will donate $2 to Companion Animal Alliance.
