Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority touts importance of protecting coastline

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The man in charge of helping to protect Louisiana’s coast calls those efforts important in protecting residents from from a future storm.
He spoke at the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday about the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s mission, since it was created back in 2005. He says since the early 1930s, Louisiana has lost an amount of land equivalent to the size of Delaware. However, we’ve built up the barrier islands, and he says a recent storm proves their need.
“Just a couple of weeks ago, Hurricane Michael hit with no buffer there. You’re looking at a beach here. There is no buffer there. That was a 9 to 14 foot surge. At least 30 people dead, and they’re still looking,” said Johnny Bradberry with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
We're told that in just the past couple of years, crews have finished or started work on 60 miles of coastal barriers.
