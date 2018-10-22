Car crashes into school bus in Upper Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An accident involving a school bus sent at least one person to the hospital.
The crash happened in the Upper Ninth Ward Monday morning around 7 a.m. at North Galvez and Poland.
It appears to have involved a black sedan as well. The hood of the car is crumpled up and it seems the air bag deployed.
The bus looks to have suffered damage to the bottom right side.
It is unclear whether any children were on the bus were hurt, but a witness says the driver was taken away in an ambulance.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.