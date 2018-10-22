Body found in dumpster; homicide investigation underway

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A homicide investigation is underway at a Bossier City apartment complex after a body was found in a dumpster, according to the police department’s public information officer.
The death was reported at the Cordova Court Apartments, located in the 900 block of Westgate Drive near the intersection of Barksdale Boulevard, said Traci Landry with the Bossier City Police Department.
Police cannot release many details about the death at this time and it appears the body was discovered outside.
KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and we will update this story as more information comes to light.
