Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos opens Monday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Taco lovers have another spot to check out in Baton Rouge.
Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos, a new authentic Mexican restaurant concept, is open for business Monday and is located in Ichiban Square, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.
The restaurant’s owner, Sergio Rubio, tells the business report the food will be authentic by offering traditional dishes such as cochinita pibil, a slow-roasted pork dish from the Yucatan Peninsula, and pescado a la veracruzana, Veracruz-style tilapia dish.
“All the food we cook in here is fresh—there’s no frozen food,” Salazar, who is from Queretaro, Mexico, tells the business report. “The kitchen is open, so guests are always going to see what we’re cooking.”
In addition, the restaurant’s full-service bar will offer 10 cocktails and over 30 types of tequila and more than 20 varieties of mezcal.
Though he already has hired the majority of his employees, Rubio is still trying to fill as many as six additional positions.
The business report says the restaurant is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
