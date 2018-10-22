Authorities ID 2 casino workers involved in shooting that killed 1, wounded 1

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier City casino employee fatally shot a co-worker then turned the gun on himself.
That’s what police think happened at 9:47 p.m. Friday on the fifth level of the Horseshoe Casino parking garage.
And authorities say they have a warrant to arrest the worker who survived.
Jimmy Earl Hall Sr., 58, faces a charge of second-degree murder.
He is suspected of killing 48-year-old Lewis Drew Reno, of Benton, who died after being shot in his upper body.
Reno was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Horseshoe Boulevard.
Hall was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of a gunshot wound to his head.
He will be arrested on the warrant when he is released from the hospital, city spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
