Ascension Parish hosting Take Back the Night event Monday night

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish’s Take Back the Night domestic violence awareness program is being held Monday night at Jambalaya Park.
Take Back the Night is an annual event that aims to raise awareness about domestic violence in the community. Monday night’s event will be held beginning at 6 p.m.
Speakers include Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, Sheriff Jeff Wiley, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Sorrento Mayor Michael Lambert, and Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing jambalaya.
The event will also feature performances by:
- Donaldsonville High School JROTC, Sgt. Bruce Johnson
- Dutchtown High School band, Ms. Bell
- East Ascension High School Interact Club, Lauren Rodrigue
- St. Amant High School choir, Sarah Brey
