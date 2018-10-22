Ascension Parish authorities searching for man accused of rape

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of first-degree rape.
Authorities said on Monday Tywarnd McMillian, 45, is wanted on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual battery, false imprisonment, and offender armed with a dangerous weapon. Authorities added he is also known as “T.”
On Friday just before 6 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Guedry Road in Sorrento in reference to a rape.
The victim, who sustained minor injuries, told deputies that McMillian raped her.
Deputies reported seeing injuries to the victim’s body and she was transported to a local hospital. The victim told deputies she had known the suspect for about three years.
Deputies tried to locate McMillian, but he fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Authorities said McMillian is a violent offender with an extensive criminal history with charges, including armed robbery, first-degree robbery, illegal carrying of weapons, several drug violations and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Anyone who may know the whereabouts of McMillian is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
