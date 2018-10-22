Former All-American LSU hurdler Daeshon Gordon passes away suddenly

(WAFB) - Former LSU two-time All American, Daeshon Gordon, died suddenly on Sunday while completing her studies at Northwestern State. She was 22 years old.
Gordon transferred to Northwestern State after finishing her track and field career this spring at LSU, according to Northwestern State. After her time at LSU, Gordon starred for the Lady Demons in the last two seasons.
“Our hearts go out to Daeshon’s family, and to our track and field family, at this extremely difficult time,” Greg Burke, NSU’s director of athletics said. "There are no words to express the feelings that so many have when a young life ends abruptly and much before its time.
Gordon was studying education at Northwestern and aspired to be an elementary school teacher.
The university did not provide any additional details about her death.
