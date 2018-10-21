Tulane loses in final minutes against SMU, fall to 2-5 on the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ben Hicks 67-yard touchdown pass to James Proche with under two minutes to go, was the difference in a Tulane loss to SMU, 27-23. The Wave had one more shot to answer, but Jonathan Banks fumbled the ball away to the Mustangs.
The loss drops Tulane to 2-5 overall, and 1-2 in the American Athletic Conference.
“It’s a big game for us, and it’s very disappointing we were unable to get the outcome we wanted," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.
Tulane at one point led in the contest, 23-14, after a Banks 1-yard touchdown. Banks went 14-of-22 passing, for 153 yards and one interception.
With road games and USF still on the schedule, getting to six wins appears to be a tough proposition for the Wave.
“We’ve got to regroup. It’s disappointing, but hopefully we’ve got some tough minded coaches and players and head coach. We’ve got to recover,” said Fritz.
