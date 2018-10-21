Troopers seek vehicle involved in fatal LaPlace hit and run crash

LAPLACE, LA (WAFB) - Troopers are trying to find the driver involved in a hit and run accident that killed a 55-year-old man Saturday morning.
The Louisiana State Police said the suspected vehicle is one of the following:
- 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2000-2007 Chevrolet Suburban
LSP said the suspected vehicle will have damage to its right headlight, right bumper area and hood.
At around 7 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to the deadly crash involving a pedestrian on LA 628 near Clement Drive.
Danny Simoneaux, a LaPlace resident, was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in or near the westbound lane of LA 628. Troopers said he died at the scene.
LSP urges the community to help investigators locate this vehicle. If you have any information about the crash, call Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504)-471-2775.
