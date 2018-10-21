SEC statement: LSU LB Devin White to sit out first half of Alabama matchup following ejection

(WAFB) - The SEC has released a statement on LSU Linebacker Devin White following his ejection from the Mississippi State game on Saturday, according to CBS Sports.
White was penalized for targeting after he hit quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the fourth quarter. According to NCAA rules, White has to sit out the first half of the next game, which is the Tigers' vital matchup against Alabama on November 3rd.
The SEC issued the following statement on the matter: “By rule, no player shall target and make forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent,” the statement read. “The QB on the play was defenseless at the time of the contact. By rule, all targeting calls are reviewed. The call was reviewed and confirmed.”
White leads the team with 76 tackles, including seven for loss.
