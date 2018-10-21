Police investigating homicide near Pontchartrain Expressway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Pontchartrain Expressway Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Calliope Street just before noon Sunday about a man down on the ground in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man bleeding from the left side of his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators later determined that the man had died as the result of a stab wound.
Police have not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim and the official cause of death following an autopsy and family notification.
If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
