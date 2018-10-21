POLICE: Man bought over $17k worth of LSU tickets with stolen credit card

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Geismar man has been arrested after police say he used a stolen credit card number to buy over $17,000 worth of LSU football tickets before selling them online.
David Trey Chambers, 23, was arrested Friday, October 19 on a felony count of access device fraud.
According to police, American Express contacted the LSU Athletic Ticket Office on Wednesday, Oct. 17 after a cardholder said he did not make those charges and had requested a charge-back.
Detectives learned that between Sept. 9 and Oct. 6, 168 tickets to the LSU-Texas A&M game were purchased with the card.
Chambers resold the tickets on StubHub, an online ticket resale website. Police say he sold all 168 of them for a total of $18,815.
Chambers provided contact information to LSU’s ticket office as well as StubHub, which led police to the arrest. The arrest report says that Chambers used his real address on the ticket office website.
Chambers has previous arrests and convictions for related crimes, including identity theft and access device fraud.
