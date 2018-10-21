LSU up to No. 4 in AP poll

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have moved up to No. 4 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday, Oct. 21.
LSU defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday 19-3. In the fourth quarter, LSU LB Devin White was penalized for targeting MSU’s QB Nick Fitzgerald and ejected. Because the ejection happened in the second half of the game, White will sit out the first half of LSU’s next game, a vital one, against No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 3.
AP Top 25
Oct. 21, 2018
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points
1, Alabama (61), 8-0, 1,525
2, Clemson, 7-0, 1,454
3, Notre Dame, 7-0, 1,400
4, LSU, 7-1, 1,327
5, Michigan, 7-1, 1,250
6, Texas, 6-1, 1,186
7, Georgia, 6-1, 1,136
8, Oklahoma, 6-1, 1,065
9, Florida, 6-1, 998
10, UCF, 7-0, 996
11, Ohio State, 7-1, 985
12, Kentucky, 6-1, 754
13, West Virginia, 5-1, 747
14, Washington State, 6-1, 692
15, Washington, 6-2, 677
16, Texas A&M, 5-2, 622
17, Penn State, 5-2, 528
18, Iowa, 6-1, 489
19, Oregon, 5-2, 450
20, Wisconsin, 5-2, 357
21, USF, 7-0, 291
22, NC State, 5-1, 186
23, Utah, 5-2, 180
24, Stanford, 5-2, 144
25, Appalachian State, 5-1, 79
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 54, Utah St. 50, San Diego St. 48, Fresno St. 35, Miami 34, Virginia 25, Houston 19, Purdue 17, Michigan St. 8, Cincinnati 7, Auburn 5, Mississippi St. 2, Boston College 2, UAB 1.
Amway Coaches Poll
Oct. 21, 2018
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, Alabama (60), 8-0, 1548, 1
2, Clemson (2), 7-0, 1488, 3
3, Notre Dame, 7-0, 1409, 4
4, LSU, 7-1, 1352, 5
5, Michigan, 7-1, 1228, 7
6, Georgia, 6-1, 1207, 6
7, Texas, 6-1, 1146, 8
8, Oklahoma, 6-1, 1075, 10
9, Ohio State, 7-1, 1030, 2
10, Central Florida, 7-0, 1008, 9
11, Florida, 6-1, 968, 12
12, West Virginia, 5-1, 794, 13
13, Washington, 6-2, 729, 14
14, Kentucky, 6-1, 689, 17
15, Washington State, 6-1, 633, 23
16, Penn State, 5-2, 606, 16
17, Texas A&M, 5-2, 583, 18
18, Iowa, 6-1, 447, 22
19, Wisconsin, 5-2, 430, 19
20, South Florida, 7-0, 390, 20
21, Oregon, 5-2, 383, 11
22, NC State, 5-1, 222, 15
23, Stanford, 5-2, 180, 24
24, Utah, 5-2, 107, NR
25, Miami, 5-2, 95, NR
Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Cincinnati, No. 25 Colorado.
Others Receiving Votes: Appalachian State 78; Utah State 63; San Diego State 62; Cincinnati 30; Houston 30; Fresno State 22; Mississippi State 18; Virginia 17; Auburn 13; Buffalo 9; Colorado 9; Texas Tech 8; Army 8; Duke 8; Purdue 7; UAB 6; South Carolina 5; Virginia Tech 4; Syracuse 3; Georgia Southern 2; Michigan State 1.
