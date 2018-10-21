LSU up to No. 4 in AP poll

LSU moves up to No. 4 in the nation (Source: LSUsports.net)
By Mykal Vincent | October 21, 2018 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have moved up to No. 4 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday, Oct. 21.

LSU defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday 19-3. In the fourth quarter, LSU LB Devin White was penalized for targeting MSU’s QB Nick Fitzgerald and ejected. Because the ejection happened in the second half of the game, White will sit out the first half of LSU’s next game, a vital one, against No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 3.

AP Top 25

Oct. 21, 2018

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points

1, Alabama (61), 8-0, 1,525

2, Clemson, 7-0, 1,454

3, Notre Dame, 7-0, 1,400

4, LSU, 7-1, 1,327

5, Michigan, 7-1, 1,250

6, Texas, 6-1, 1,186

7, Georgia, 6-1, 1,136

8, Oklahoma, 6-1, 1,065

9, Florida, 6-1, 998

10, UCF, 7-0, 996

11, Ohio State, 7-1, 985

12, Kentucky, 6-1, 754

13, West Virginia, 5-1, 747

14, Washington State, 6-1, 692

15, Washington, 6-2, 677

16, Texas A&M, 5-2, 622

17, Penn State, 5-2, 528

18, Iowa, 6-1, 489

19, Oregon, 5-2, 450

20, Wisconsin, 5-2, 357

21, USF, 7-0, 291

22, NC State, 5-1, 186

23, Utah, 5-2, 180

24, Stanford, 5-2, 144

25, Appalachian State, 5-1, 79

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 54, Utah St. 50, San Diego St. 48, Fresno St. 35, Miami 34, Virginia 25, Houston 19, Purdue 17, Michigan St. 8, Cincinnati 7, Auburn 5, Mississippi St. 2, Boston College 2, UAB 1.

Amway Coaches Poll

Oct. 21, 2018

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Alabama (60), 8-0, 1548, 1

2, Clemson (2), 7-0, 1488, 3

3, Notre Dame, 7-0, 1409, 4

4, LSU, 7-1, 1352, 5

5, Michigan, 7-1, 1228, 7

6, Georgia, 6-1, 1207, 6

7, Texas, 6-1, 1146, 8

8, Oklahoma, 6-1, 1075, 10

9, Ohio State, 7-1, 1030, 2

10, Central Florida, 7-0, 1008, 9

11, Florida, 6-1, 968, 12

12, West Virginia, 5-1, 794, 13

13, Washington, 6-2, 729, 14

14, Kentucky, 6-1, 689, 17

15, Washington State, 6-1, 633, 23

16, Penn State, 5-2, 606, 16

17, Texas A&M, 5-2, 583, 18

18, Iowa, 6-1, 447, 22

19, Wisconsin, 5-2, 430, 19

20, South Florida, 7-0, 390, 20

21, Oregon, 5-2, 383, 11

22, NC State, 5-1, 222, 15

23, Stanford, 5-2, 180, 24

24, Utah, 5-2, 107, NR

25, Miami, 5-2, 95, NR

Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Cincinnati, No. 25 Colorado.

Others Receiving Votes: Appalachian State 78; Utah State 63; San Diego State 62; Cincinnati 30; Houston 30; Fresno State 22; Mississippi State 18; Virginia 17; Auburn 13; Buffalo 9; Colorado 9; Texas Tech 8; Army 8; Duke 8; Purdue 7; UAB 6; South Carolina 5; Virginia Tech 4; Syracuse 3; Georgia Southern 2; Michigan State 1.

