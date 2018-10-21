LSU continues beating top 25 teams, outkicks State 19-3

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - LSU beat their fourth AP top 25 this season, with Mississippi State being the latest victim. The Tigers got by the Bulldogs, 19-3, on a rainy Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Nick Brossette scored the LSU’s only touchdown from one yard out. Cole Tracy hit four field goals in the contest.
LSU picked off Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald four times. Grant Delpit racked up two interceptions. John Battle, and Ehret alum Michael Divinity, Jr. nabbed the others.
The night wasn’t all positive for the Purple and Gold. All-American linebacker Devin White was ejected from the game after a targeting penalty on Fitzgerald. White will miss the first half of the LSU-Alabama game due to the ejection.
LSU QB Joe Burrow went 16-of-28 passing, with one interception. The leading rusher for LSU was Brossette, accumulating 57 yards in the SEC West game.
LSU has a bye this upcoming week. The Tigers host Alabama on November 3rd.
