FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, cool Sunday ahead of another cold front this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a definite cooler end to the weekend. A cold front bypassed the area Saturday bringing cooler and drier air to the local region. This cooler air will hang around for several days with afternoon temperatures staying below normal over the next 10 days. Lots of sunshine is expected today making for great weather to do whatever you want to close out the weekend.
The kids will want a sweatshirt or jacket for the morning bus stop Monday as morning lows dip into the upper 40s. Clouds will increase Monday but the area will stay dry. A series of non-tropical disturbances will pass along the Northern Gulf of Mexico bringing rain back to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with a 40 percent coverage expected.
Just about everyone is expected to receive rain Thursday as our next cold front moves in. The front pushes through early Friday bringing dry weather back to the area. This front won’t bring a noticeable change in temperatures. A second cold front moves through late Saturday into early Sunday. There won’t be much moisture for this front to work with, so the area will stay mainly dry. That’s good news for Southern University and their big rivalry game vs. Jackson State The weather stays dry and cool to start the next week.
