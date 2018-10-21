FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, cool Sunday ahead of another cold front this week

Just about everyone is expected to receive rain Thursday as our next cold front moves in. The front pushes through early Friday bringing dry weather back to the area. This front won’t bring a noticeable change in temperatures. A second cold front moves through late Saturday into early Sunday. There won’t be much moisture for this front to work with, so the area will stay mainly dry. That’s good news for Southern University and their big rivalry game vs. Jackson State The weather stays dry and cool to start the next week.