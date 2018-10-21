FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall temps returning this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The weather will feel like fall again as we start the new week.
Sunday’s wake up temperature will be in the mid 50°s with lots of sunshine expected during the day. Afternoon highs will barely reach 70°.
Monday morning, grab a jacket as we expect upper 40°s to low 50°s as you head out the door for work or school.
Monday stays dry even with an increase in clouds.
Rain returns to the forecast for the middle of the week as a series of disturbances move across the Northern Gulf of Mexico. These disturbances won’t be tropical in nature, but will enhance our rain chances especially south towards the coast.
Scattered showers and a few t-storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will increase to 70 percent Thursday as a combination of a Gulf disturbance and an approaching cold front move across the area simultaneously. A lingering shower will be possible early Friday before a stretch of dry and cool weather is expected through the following weekend and into the following week.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.