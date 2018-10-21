‘Boyz 2 Men’ program aims to uplift young men

PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) - Sunday wasn’t your average church service at St. Peter Baptist Church in Plaquemine. Of course, there was singing and worship, but the message was a little different -- it was mainly for the young men in the audience.
“I am a product of my environment,” says Peter Villa, Athletic Director for Iberville Parish Schools. “That means I have a platform I have to use, and if I don’t use that platform I’m going to lose whoever steps behind me and falls in my footsteps moving forward.”
The common theme was making sure young guys, who are mostly football or basketball players in the parish, understand that doing right in life starts now.
Pastor Van Smith, Jr., says as a former educator and community leader, he understands young men need to be constantly uplifted. That’s why he says he initiated the ‘Boyz 2 Men’ motivational program.
“Think positive, surround yourself with people that think like you,” the pastor says. “Those who've set goals and want to be better in life.”
Villa says being around young men and women every day, he understands the challenges they face. He wants them to understand there are consequences to every action, “They need to understand the purpose of why they're doing what they're doing, so accidents won't happen, as far as murders or killing in our community.”
The speakers say they want the students to learn from their mistakes and make good decisions on and off the court.
“Be open-minded,” Villa says. “Try to look at things from two perspectives. If you want something out of life there are certain challenges you're going to have to make.”
The church says they hope to host the program next year.
