Two employees shot inside garage at Bossier City casino

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Two men who were shot at a Bossier City casino were employees, according to the Bossier City Police Department. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday on the 5th level of the parking garage at Horseshoe Bossier City, located at 711 Horseshoe Boulevard.
Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives say this is not a random crime and the two men knew one another. Their names and ages have not been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
