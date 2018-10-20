St. Helena Parish authorities searching for escaped inmate

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials in St. Helena Parish are asking for the public’s help to locate an escaped inmate.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says Taylor Miller, of Kentwood, is wanted for escaping the facility at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 20.
Miller has a low hair cut, and a goatee, according to police. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white t-shirt. They aren’t sure which direction he went.
Police are urging that you use caution when approaching him.
If you have any information that might help police, contact the Sheriff’s office at 1-800-200-4905 or 225-222-4413.
