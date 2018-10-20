Pot left on stove starts fire in Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A pot left on a stove started a fire in a house of sleeping residents early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
At around 3 a.m., firefighters arrived at 1950 Tennessee Street to find the fire burning from the rear of the house. BRFD said neighbors had knocked on the door to wake up the residents that were asleep during the fire.
BRFD said the residents safely escaped from the home and crews put out the fire by 3:49 a.m.
Firefighters did not find a working smoke detector in the house and damage to the home was a total loss.
The home next door received $15,000 worth of damage.
