Pelicans set franchise record for points in win over Kings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - When Anthony Davis wasn’t soaring to the rim to slam down alley-oop lobs, Nikola Mirotic was burying a barrage of 3s that had the crowd chanting his name.
By the end of the night, the New Orleans Pelicans were getting a standing ovation for their highest single-game point total in franchise history.
Mirotic scored 36 points, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the pace-pushing Pelicans continued their torrid start to the season with a 149-129 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.
“We’ve been just playing fast, sharing the ball, playing very unselfish,” Mirotic said. “I think we’re going to be big trouble for the rest of the teams.”
Jrue Holiday had 15 points and 10 assists for the Pelicans, who shot 58.9 percent (56 of 95) and reached 110 points in the third quarter.
“We could have had more if we made free throws,” Davis noted, alluding to New Orleans’ 21-of-33 effort from the foul line. “But for the most part, offensively, our team can pretty much put the ball in the basket.”
Julius Randle and Ian Clark each scored 13, and Randle also had 13 rebounds for New Orleans, which opened the season with a surprising 131-112 victory at Houston on Wednesday and has scored at least 30 points in each of its first eight quarters, so far.
Davis said 30-point periods “hopefully” will remain a regular occurrence.
“Our thing is making sure the other team doesn’t have 30, but if we can get 30-plus every quarter, more than likely we’re going to win those games,” Davis said.
Willie Cauley-Stein scored 20 points and Marvin Bagley III had 19 for Sacramento, which has lost its first two games. De’Aaron Fox and Frank Mason each scored 18 for the Kings, who shot 52.1 percent, but couldn’t keep up with the Pelicans, who combined for 35 assists on their 56 baskets and had eight players with 10 or more points.
“I saw some really good things offensively tonight,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said. “I see, certainly, a lot of things defensively that can be learned through experience that just takes time as younger guys learn how to play against older guys. I am not fired up about giving up 149, but I do like what I see from a lot of our guys.”
