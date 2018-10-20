Officials investigating deadly fight at Angola

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One man is dead after a fight broke out at Angola Saturday, October 20.
Officials with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are investigating.
The fight started around 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Camp D, involving Derrick Williams, 46, and another inmate. Williams collapsed after the fight, was unresponsive, and was rushed to the prison’s treatment center where he died a short time later, according to a press release from the Department of Corrections.
Williams was serving a life sentence he received in June of 1997 out of Orleans Parish for various crimes including aggravated rape, armed robbery, and aggravated burglary, among others.
The cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy report and the results of the investigation will determine whether any charges will be filed.
Officials say the name of the other inmate involved in the fight is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.
This is the third inmate death as a result of a fight this year. The two other incidents took place in February and August.
