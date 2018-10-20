LSU offense to face another big time defense

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has found a way to score just under 30 points a game this season with the No. 12 ranked SEC offense.
The No. 5 Tigers (6-1, 3-1) have faced above average defenses against Miami, Auburn, Florida and Georgia and will face another impressive squad Saturday night.
No. 22 Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2) is the top scoring defense in the SEC and the No. 2 overall defense in the conference.
The Bulldogs give up just under 13 points per game and allow only 299 yards of offense per contest.
Kentucky is the only team to score more than 13 points against the Bulldog defense.
The Wildcats won the battle 28-7, taking charge in late in the 3rd quarter, scoring 21 points in the final 21 minutes of the game to break open a 7-7 tie.
The defense had a very impressive outing two weeks ago against Auburn, holding the Tigers to nine points on their way to a 23-9 victory.
Safety Johnathan Abram leads the team in tackles with 43. The 6-foot, 215-pound senior also has an interception, two pass break-ups and three passes defensed.
Defensive end Montez Sweats is having a monster year on the D-line. The senior has 7.5 sacks, along with 24 tackles, 10 for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Sophomore defensive back Cam Dantzler has an interception, seven pass break-ups, eight passes defensed and 23 tackles.
The LSU offensive line will line up against a solid defensive line once again Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
In an SEC matchup that looks to be a low scoring game, the Tigers will again need to take care of the ball and take advantage of any breaks that come their way against the Bulldogs.
Kickoff in Tiger Stadium is set for 6:05 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
