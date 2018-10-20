LSU Gameday: Times of Interest

By Kirk Michelet | October 20, 2018 at 9:20 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 9:20 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Are you heading to LSU Saturday for the big game against Miss. State?

If so, the Homecoming Day fun starts early and lasts until kickoff.

Saturday at LSU:

7 a.m. Parking lots open on campus

9 a.m. LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. LSU Homecoming Parade (2.9-mile route through campus)

11 a.m. CST's LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

Noon: LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

1 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

1 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

1 p.m. Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

1:30 p.m. Bucktown All-Stars performs in Cou-Yon's Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

3 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

3:15 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m. The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m. All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club

4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village

4:15 p.m. LSU walks down Victory Hill with former LSU football alumni

4:25 p.m. Band comes down Victory Hill

5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

5:44 p.m. Jacobs Professor of Excellence Presentation

5:45 p.m. Guest Captains Presentation

5:50 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

5:54 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem with US Navy Flyover

6 p.m. Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video

6:01 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:02 p.m. Mississippi State takes the field

6:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

6:05 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN or Watch ESPN app

On-Field Presentations

1st Quarter: LSU's 2018 SEC Champion Gymnastics Team (NW 20-yard line)

End of 1st Quarter: LSU Track and Field (NW 20-yard line)

3rd Quarter: US Navy Flyover crew (NW 20-yard line)

Halftime

Golden Band from Tigerland performs

Homecoming Court announced with crowning of King and Queen

