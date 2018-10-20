LSU Gameday: Times of Interest

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Are you heading to LSU Saturday for the big game against Miss. State?
If so, the Homecoming Day fun starts early and lasts until kickoff.
Saturday at LSU:
7 a.m. Parking lots open on campus
9 a.m. LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. LSU Homecoming Parade (2.9-mile route through campus)
11 a.m. CST's LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
Noon: LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
1 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1 p.m. Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
1:30 p.m. Bucktown All-Stars performs in Cou-Yon's Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:15 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club
4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village
4:15 p.m. LSU walks down Victory Hill with former LSU football alumni
4:25 p.m. Band comes down Victory Hill
5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
5:44 p.m. Jacobs Professor of Excellence Presentation
5:45 p.m. Guest Captains Presentation
5:50 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
5:54 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem with US Navy Flyover
6 p.m. Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
6:01 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:02 p.m. Mississippi State takes the field
6:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:05 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN or Watch ESPN app
On-Field Presentations
1st Quarter: LSU's 2018 SEC Champion Gymnastics Team (NW 20-yard line)
End of 1st Quarter: LSU Track and Field (NW 20-yard line)
3rd Quarter: US Navy Flyover crew (NW 20-yard line)
Halftime
Golden Band from Tigerland performs
Homecoming Court announced with crowning of King and Queen
